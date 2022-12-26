12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock increased by 7.8% to $0.54 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH shares rose 6.25% to $0.68. At the close, E-Home Household Service's trading volume reached 293.6K shares. This is 21.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock moved upwards by 5.82% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

CarParts.com PRTS stock increased by 4.94% to $6.16. The company's market cap stands at $336.0 million.

Uxin UXIN shares moved upwards by 4.65% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.8 million.

Inspirato ISPO shares moved upwards by 4.42% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million.

Losers

Tuesday Morning TUEM stock fell 48.0% to $0.8 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 148.6K shares, which is 168.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Jeffs Brands JFBR shares decreased by 8.01% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

iMedia Brands IMBI stock decreased by 7.8% to $0.53. This security traded at a volume of 300.2K shares come close, making up 39.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND stock decreased by 6.48% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.4 million.

Forza X1 FRZA stock fell 5.84% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Elys Game Technology ELYS shares fell 5.5% to $0.17. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 283.3K shares, which is 48.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

