11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Yellow YELL shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $2.77 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.1 million.

shares increased by 4.04% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million. Nuvve Holding NVVE stock increased by 3.95% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

shares rose 2.92% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million. Microvast Holdings MVST stock moved upwards by 1.92% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $491.7 million.

Losers

Expion360 XPON shares fell 6.8% to $2.19 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Expion360's trading volume reached 8.1 million shares. This is 7391.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

stock declined by 4.71% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $633.5 million. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock declined by 4.01% to $1.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 149.9K, accounting for 51.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.

shares decreased by 3.82% to $6.31. At the close, Azul's trading volume reached 85.8K shares. This is 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.6 million. Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock fell 3.51% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.

stock fell 3.51% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million. Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 3.37% to $0.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 157.5K, accounting for 6.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.