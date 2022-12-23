ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 23, 2022 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Core Scientific CORZ stock increased by 48.5% to $0.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock increased by 18.43% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
  • Schmitt Industries SMIT shares increased by 18.22% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN shares moved upwards by 7.96% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.0 million.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY shares increased by 7.89% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.4 million.
  • Bit Digital BTBT stock increased by 7.24% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.

Losers

  • Nutanix NTNX shares decreased by 15.1% to $23.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
  • Minim MINM stock decreased by 14.51% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Latch LTCH shares decreased by 7.03% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $96.2 million.
  • Evolv Technologies EVLV shares fell 4.04% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.4 million.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS stock fell 3.73% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • AppTech Payments APCX stock decreased by 3.63% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

