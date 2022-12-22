12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cue Health HLTH shares rose 13.3% to $2.73 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $407.9 million.

shares rose 13.3% to $2.73 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $407.9 million. Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA shares increased by 9.77% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.

shares increased by 9.77% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million. electroCore ECOR shares moved upwards by 8.57% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 8.57% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million. Atreca BCEL shares moved upwards by 8.23% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 8.23% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million. Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock moved upwards by 6.67% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.67% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares rose 6.34% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.

Losers

Vincerx Pharma VINC shares declined by 12.5% to $0.77 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

shares declined by 12.5% to $0.77 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million. Omeros OMER stock decreased by 7.85% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $147.4 million.

stock decreased by 7.85% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $147.4 million. Athenex ATNX stock decreased by 7.7% to $0.16. This security traded at a volume of 828.3K shares come close, making up 23.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.

stock decreased by 7.7% to $0.16. This security traded at a volume of 828.3K shares come close, making up 23.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million. Immix Biopharma IMMX stock decreased by 5.77% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.

stock decreased by 5.77% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares decreased by 5.27% to $1.08. At the close, Sonnet BioTherapeutics's trading volume reached 87.8K shares. This is 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

shares decreased by 5.27% to $1.08. At the close, Sonnet BioTherapeutics's trading volume reached 87.8K shares. This is 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million. Community Health Systems CYH stock fell 5.13% to $3.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 67.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.