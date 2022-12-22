12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Akerna KERN stock moved upwards by 7.8% to $0.85 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.8% to $0.85 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. Phunware PHUN shares moved upwards by 6.75% to $0.83. This security traded at a volume of 67.8K shares come close, making up 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.75% to $0.83. This security traded at a volume of 67.8K shares come close, making up 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock increased by 5.0% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

stock increased by 5.0% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. Cipher Mining CIFR stock rose 4.99% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $142.6 million.

stock rose 4.99% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $142.6 million. Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares increased by 4.98% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million.

shares increased by 4.98% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million. Core Scientific CORZ stock moved upwards by 4.3% to $0.09. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 44.2 million shares, which is 241.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.

Losers

Sobr Safe SOBR shares declined by 5.4% to $0.8 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 99.1K shares come close, making up 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

shares declined by 5.4% to $0.8 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 99.1K shares come close, making up 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. Embark Technology EMBK shares declined by 4.87% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.

shares declined by 4.87% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million. AppTech Payments APCX stock decreased by 4.72% to $2.63. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 61.2K shares, which is 33.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.

stock decreased by 4.72% to $2.63. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 61.2K shares, which is 33.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million. Corsair Gaming CRSR shares fell 4.22% to $13.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

shares fell 4.22% to $13.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. Argo Blockchain ARBK stock declined by 3.11% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

stock declined by 3.11% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million. Materialise MTLS shares fell 2.74% to $8.53. The company's market cap stands at $503.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

