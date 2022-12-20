12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock moved upwards by 17.0% to $0.67 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.

electroCore ECOR shares rose 12.22% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.

Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares increased by 11.78% to $0.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 75.0K shares, which is 3.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock increased by 9.76% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

Nexalin Technology NXL shares moved upwards by 8.52% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares moved upwards by 7.84% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares fell 6.4% to $0.17 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

Quince Therapeutics QNCX stock declined by 6.4% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.

Hyperfine HYPR stock declined by 6.38% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock declined by 5.27% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

Celularity CELU stock fell 5.18% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $159.5 million.

Icosavax ICVX shares fell 5.04% to $9.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.0 million.

