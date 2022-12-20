12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Agrify AGFY stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.31 during Tuesday's after-market session. Agrify's trading volume hit 732.3K shares by close, accounting for 33.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.31 during Tuesday's after-market session. Agrify's trading volume hit 732.3K shares by close, accounting for 33.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million. Bird Glb BRDS stock rose 5.06% to $0.17. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.9 million shares, which is 137.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.

stock rose 5.06% to $0.17. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.9 million shares, which is 137.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million. Energous WATT stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $68.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $68.7 million. ATIF Holdings ATIF shares moved upwards by 4.49% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.49% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million. Addentax Group ATXG stock increased by 4.31% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.

stock increased by 4.31% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million. Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares increased by 4.0% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

Losers

AAR AIR shares fell 6.0% to $42.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares fell 6.0% to $42.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares decreased by 5.56% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.

shares decreased by 5.56% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. Blue Bird BLBD stock fell 3.66% to $9.75. The company's market cap stands at $312.2 million.

stock fell 3.66% to $9.75. The company's market cap stands at $312.2 million. Spire Global SPIR stock declined by 3.64% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $148.4 million.

stock declined by 3.64% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $148.4 million. Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares declined by 3.48% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $67.0 million.

shares declined by 3.48% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $67.0 million. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP shares declined by 3.04% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.