12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Digital Ally DGLY shares increased by 32.4% to $0.37 during Tuesday's after-market session. Digital Ally's trading volume hit 2.0 million shares by close, accounting for 717.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

Akerna KERN stock rose 13.71% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

MMTEC MTC stock moved upwards by 7.56% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

Vislink Technologies VISL shares moved upwards by 7.42% to $0.51. This security traded at a volume of 323.2K shares come close, making up 148.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.

Diebold Nixdorf DBD shares moved upwards by 5.42% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $107.5 million.

Cemtrex CETX stock rose 5.16% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

EMCORE EMKR stock declined by 13.6% to $1.14 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Latch LTCH shares declined by 9.62% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $91.2 million.

Mirion Technologies MIR stock declined by 9.09% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

UTime UTME stock declined by 8.01% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

Minim MINM shares declined by 7.19% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

WeTrade Group WETG stock declined by 4.71% to $0.37. WeTrade Group's trading volume hit 85.6K shares by close, accounting for 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.

