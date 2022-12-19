12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

DatChat DATS stock increased by 5.3% to $0.4 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

Losers

AppTech Payments APCX shares decreased by 8.6% to $1.28 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, AppTech Payments's trading volume reached 88.2K shares. This is 87.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.

shares decreased by 2.22% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million. Aurora Mobile JG stock fell 2.04% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.1 million.

