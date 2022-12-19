ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 19, 2022 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • DatChat DATS stock increased by 5.3% to $0.4 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock rose 4.99% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • IronNet IRNT shares moved upwards by 4.88% to $0.22. IronNet's trading volume hit 86.4K shares by close, accounting for 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
  • TeraWulf WULF shares moved upwards by 4.27% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.
  • Inpixon INPX stock increased by 3.33% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Dave DAVE stock increased by 3.3% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.2 million.

Losers

  • AppTech Payments APCX shares decreased by 8.6% to $1.28 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, AppTech Payments's trading volume reached 88.2K shares. This is 87.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.
  • Akerna KERN shares fell 3.61% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares declined by 3.52% to $0.09. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 19.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
  • MICT MICT stock fell 2.86% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $160.5 million.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares decreased by 2.22% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG stock fell 2.04% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

