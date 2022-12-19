11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Nogin NOGN shares moved upwards by 38.0% to $0.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.

Losers

Wah Fu Education Group WAFU shares fell 12.6% to $2.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

shares decreased by 4.92% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $251.8 million. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares declined by 3.81% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.