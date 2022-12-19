ñol

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 19, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Nogin NOGN shares moved upwards by 38.0% to $0.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares moved upwards by 28.46% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $127.4 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology YQ stock moved upwards by 17.9% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $97.5 million.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEB shares moved upwards by 17.18% to $6.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock rose 13.8% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares moved upwards by 10.21% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

Losers

  • Wah Fu Education Group WAFU shares fell 12.6% to $2.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • Muscle Maker GRIL stock decreased by 10.55% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares declined by 5.16% to $11.41. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
  • Holley HLLY shares decreased by 4.92% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $251.8 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares declined by 3.81% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

