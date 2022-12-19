11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Agrify AGFY shares rose 48.3% to $0.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Bird Glb BRDS shares increased by 20.0% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares moved upwards by 8.89% to $17.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $768.5 million.

Mesa Air Group MESA stock moved upwards by 6.83% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.

Hudson Technologies HDSN shares moved upwards by 6.44% to $10.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $484.1 million.

Losers

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock declined by 13.2% to $1.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.

Amprius Technologies AMPX stock declined by 13.04% to $7.27. The company's market cap stands at $614.0 million.

Pineapple Energy PEGY stock declined by 6.03% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Applied UV AUVI shares declined by 5.54% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares declined by 5.3% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock fell 4.79% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $446.4 million.

