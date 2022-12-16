ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 16, 2022 4:33 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Nogin NOGN shares rose 32.0% to $0.66 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares moved upwards by 23.07% to $0.16. At the close, Cazoo Gr's trading volume reached 54.2K shares. This is 2.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.1 million.
  • XWELL XWEL stock increased by 17.81% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.
  • Aspen Gr ASPU shares moved upwards by 15.97% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares moved upwards by 7.57% to $0.71. D-MARKET Electronic's trading volume hit 50.3K shares by close, accounting for 10.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.4 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.

Losers

  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.44 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs ASAP shares decreased by 5.01% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology YQ stock decreased by 3.62% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares fell 3.38% to $3.72. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 149.5K shares, which is 8.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEA shares fell 3.13% to $1.55. At the close, Qurate Retail's trading volume reached 284.6K shares. This is 4.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $592.4 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock decreased by 2.88% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

