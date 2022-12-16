12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nogin NOGN shares rose 32.0% to $0.66 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.

shares rose 32.0% to $0.66 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO shares moved upwards by 23.07% to $0.16. At the close, Cazoo Gr's trading volume reached 54.2K shares. This is 2.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 23.07% to $0.16. At the close, Cazoo Gr's trading volume reached 54.2K shares. This is 2.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.1 million. XWELL XWEL stock increased by 17.81% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.

stock increased by 17.81% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million. Aspen Gr ASPU shares moved upwards by 15.97% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

shares moved upwards by 15.97% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares moved upwards by 7.57% to $0.71. D-MARKET Electronic's trading volume hit 50.3K shares by close, accounting for 10.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.57% to $0.71. D-MARKET Electronic's trading volume hit 50.3K shares by close, accounting for 10.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.4 million. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.

Losers

Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.44 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.

stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.44 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million. Waitr Hldgs ASAP shares decreased by 5.01% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

shares decreased by 5.01% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. 17 Education & Technology YQ stock decreased by 3.62% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million.

stock decreased by 3.62% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million. Digital Brands Group DBGI shares fell 3.38% to $3.72. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 149.5K shares, which is 8.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

shares fell 3.38% to $3.72. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 149.5K shares, which is 8.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. Qurate Retail QRTEA shares fell 3.13% to $1.55. At the close, Qurate Retail's trading volume reached 284.6K shares. This is 4.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $592.4 million.

shares fell 3.13% to $1.55. At the close, Qurate Retail's trading volume reached 284.6K shares. This is 4.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $592.4 million. Lottery.com LTRY stock decreased by 2.88% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.