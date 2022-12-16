12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares moved upwards by 41.7% to $1.46 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.

Akili AKLI shares rose 32.0% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.8 million.

Athenex ATNX stock rose 24.99% to $0.15. This security traded at a volume of 186.1K shares come close, making up 15.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

Landos Biopharma LABP shares increased by 24.76% to $0.33. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 190.3K shares, which is 56.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.

Otonomy OTIC shares increased by 22.11% to $0.11. At the close, Otonomy's trading volume reached 569.4K shares. This is 4.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

Aethlon Medical AEMD shares moved upwards by 19.73% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

Losers

VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN shares decreased by 18.4% to $0.12 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 58.7K shares, which is 1.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Invacare IVC stock decreased by 16.7% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.

Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares fell 16.18% to $0.14. Scopus BioPharma's trading volume hit 786.8K shares by close, accounting for 91.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

Candel Therapeutics CADL shares fell 12.13% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA stock decreased by 9.96% to $0.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 68.6K, accounting for 17.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

IMAC Holdings BACK shares declined by 8.52% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

