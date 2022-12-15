12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Exact Sciences EXAS shares rose 23.3% to $54.99 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 384.9K shares come close, making up 18.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion.

INVO Bioscience INVO stock moved upwards by 23.2% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

Immunic IMUX shares moved upwards by 12.5% to $1.35. At the close, Immunic's trading volume reached 751.2K shares. This is 20.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares increased by 8.59% to $0.16. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 113.8K shares, which is 47.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT stock increased by 7.6% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.

Berkeley Lights BLI shares increased by 7.5% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.5 million.

Losers

Cosmos Holdings COSM stock declined by 36.4% to $0.21 during Thursday's after-market session. Cosmos Holdings's trading volume hit 13.2 million shares by close, accounting for 24.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.

Guardant Health GH stock decreased by 30.93% to $28.5. At the close, Guardant Health's trading volume reached 124.1K shares. This is 12.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

ContraFect CFRX stock declined by 7.67% to $0.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.0K, accounting for 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

SeaStar Medical Holding ICU shares fell 7.26% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million.

Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares declined by 5.94% to $0.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.4 million, accounting for 2745.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

BeyondSpring BYSI stock fell 5.89% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.

