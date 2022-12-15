12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Wheels Up Experience UP stock rose 9.0% to $1.21 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $299.4 million.

Bird Glb BRDS shares moved upwards by 7.09% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.

OceanPal OP stock increased by 6.96% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

Velo3D VLD shares rose 5.35% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.9 million.

Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock increased by 5.0% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.

Sidus Space SIDU stock rose 5.0% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.

Losers

Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 32.6% to $0.55 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Agrify's trading volume reached 78.8K shares. This is 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares decreased by 4.51% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock fell 3.34% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.3 million.

SKYX Platforms SKYX shares declined by 3.32% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $144.8 million.

Blue Bird BLBD stock declined by 2.87% to $10.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

View VIEW stock fell 2.64% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.