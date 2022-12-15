ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 15, 2022 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock rose 9.0% to $1.21 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $299.4 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares moved upwards by 7.09% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock increased by 6.96% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
  • Velo3D VLD shares rose 5.35% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.9 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock increased by 5.0% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU stock rose 5.0% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.

Losers

  • Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 32.6% to $0.55 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Agrify's trading volume reached 78.8K shares. This is 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares decreased by 4.51% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN stock fell 3.34% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.3 million.
  • SKYX Platforms SKYX shares declined by 3.32% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $144.8 million.
  • Blue Bird BLBD stock declined by 2.87% to $10.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • View VIEW stock fell 2.64% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

