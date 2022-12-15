12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares rose 6.6% to $0.58 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.7 million.

Adobe ADBE stock increased by 6.32% to $349.5. At the close, Adobe's trading volume reached 673.1K shares. This is 15.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $162.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

WM Tech MAPS stock moved upwards by 6.04% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million.

Ryvyl RVYL shares increased by 4.99% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

Ouster OUST stock moved upwards by 4.46% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $215.9 million.

Edgio EGIO stock increased by 4.06% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.6 million.

Losers

Advanced Health AHI shares decreased by 5.3% to $0.45 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Sonim Technologies SONM stock declined by 4.48% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

Rigetti Computing RGTI shares declined by 3.58% to $0.96. This security traded at a volume of 259.8K shares come close, making up 29.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million.

Core Scientific CORZ shares decreased by 3.49% to $0.41. At the close, Core Scientific's trading volume reached 26.0 million shares. This is 249.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.4 million.

Meta Materials MMAT shares decreased by 2.92% to $1.33. This security traded at a volume of 266.4K shares come close, making up 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $481.3 million.

Samsara IOT shares decreased by 2.81% to $12.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.

