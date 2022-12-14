10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Velo3D VLD stock rose 5.2% to $1.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.1 million.

stock rose 5.2% to $1.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.1 million. SKYX Platforms SKYX stock rose 4.99% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.0 million.

stock rose 4.99% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.0 million. Planet Labs PL shares rose 4.22% to $5.43. This security traded at a volume of 114.3K shares come close, making up 5.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

shares rose 4.22% to $5.43. This security traded at a volume of 114.3K shares come close, making up 5.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Lightning eMotors ZEV shares rose 4.2% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

shares rose 4.2% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million. Xos XOS shares increased by 4.1% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.9 million.

shares increased by 4.1% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.9 million. Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares moved upwards by 3.95% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.

Losers

Quanta Servs PWR stock declined by 1.9% to $149.19 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 billion.

stock declined by 1.9% to $149.19 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 billion. Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock declined by 1.79% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

stock declined by 1.79% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares fell 1.41% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $711.1 million.

shares fell 1.41% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $711.1 million. Fluence Energy FLNC stock fell 1.36% to $21.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.