10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 14, 2022 4:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Velo3D VLD stock rose 5.2% to $1.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.1 million.
  • SKYX Platforms SKYX stock rose 4.99% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.0 million.
  • Planet Labs PL shares rose 4.22% to $5.43. This security traded at a volume of 114.3K shares come close, making up 5.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV shares rose 4.2% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
  • Xos XOS shares increased by 4.1% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.9 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares moved upwards by 3.95% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.

Losers

  • Quanta Servs PWR stock declined by 1.9% to $149.19 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 billion.
  • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock declined by 1.79% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares fell 1.41% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $711.1 million.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC stock fell 1.36% to $21.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

