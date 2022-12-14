12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

PLx Pharma PLXP stock increased by 10.6% to $0.23 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Clovis Oncology CLVS shares rose 9.76% to $0.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.4 million, accounting for 125.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

OpGen OPGN stock increased by 9.09% to $0.18. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.9 million shares, which is 72.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

Champions Oncology CSBR shares rose 8.26% to $4.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Humanigen HGEN stock moved upwards by 8.18% to $0.14. At the close, Humanigen's trading volume reached 120.5K shares. This is 3.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

Owlet OWLT shares rose 6.78% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 million.

Losers

Novavax NVAX shares fell 13.3% to $14.94 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 598.6K shares come close, making up 11.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS shares decreased by 8.5% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares declined by 6.8% to $0.48. Vallon Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 21.2 million shares by close, accounting for 4115.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock declined by 5.85% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

ImmuCell ICCC stock fell 5.01% to $6.26. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.

Vincerx Pharma VINC stock declined by 5.0% to $0.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 541.7K, accounting for 274.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

