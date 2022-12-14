ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 14, 2022 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Cemtrex CETX shares rose 9.4% to $0.18 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares rose 7.84% to $0.27. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 896.6K shares, which is 9.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.9 million.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock rose 7.27% to $0.79. WeTrade Group's trading volume hit 452.2K shares by close, accounting for 43.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $154.8 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock rose 5.99% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
  • Latch LTCH stock moved upwards by 5.98% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million.
  • TeraWulf WULF shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $98.7 million.

Losers

  • Alight ALIT shares decreased by 8.8% to $8.19 during Wednesday's after-market session. Alight's trading volume hit 72.9K shares by close, accounting for 3.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Oblong OBLG shares decreased by 7.48% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • OLB Gr OLB stock fell 4.27% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock declined by 2.88% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
  • MICT MICT stock decreased by 2.59% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $177.9 million.
  • Edgio EGIO stock decreased by 2.33% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

