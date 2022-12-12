12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares rose 14.7% to $0.67 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares moved upwards by 10.06% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 102.8K, accounting for 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

Amesite AMST shares increased by 6.64% to $0.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 193.6K, accounting for 170.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock rose 5.75% to $0.27. This security traded at a volume of 253.2K shares come close, making up 35.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

Lottery.com LTRY stock increased by 4.41% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.

Losers

PLBY Group PLBY shares declined by 4.5% to $3.83 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 430.7K shares, which is 49.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.3 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH shares fell 2.74% to $0.48. This security traded at a volume of 103.2K shares come close, making up 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

17 Education & Technology YQ shares fell 2.53% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock declined by 2.43% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares declined by 2.23% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH stock fell 2.14% to $15.13. Trading volume for this security closed at 535.4K, accounting for 2.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.