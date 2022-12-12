12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Eargo EAR shares moved upwards by 18.7% to $0.73 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2 million, accounting for 98.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 18.7% to $0.73 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2 million, accounting for 98.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.5 million. Curis CRIS shares rose 7.6% to $0.7. This security traded at a volume of 259.5K shares come close, making up 37.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 million.

shares rose 7.6% to $0.7. This security traded at a volume of 259.5K shares come close, making up 37.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 million. Vincerx Pharma VINC shares moved upwards by 7.28% to $0.72. Vincerx Pharma's trading volume hit 97.2K shares by close, accounting for 80.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.28% to $0.72. Vincerx Pharma's trading volume hit 97.2K shares by close, accounting for 80.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. Homology Medicines FIXX stock rose 6.66% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.9 million.

stock rose 6.66% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.9 million. Magenta Therapeutics MGTA shares rose 6.08% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million.

shares rose 6.08% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million. Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock moved upwards by 5.06% to $0.17. Rubius Therapeutics's trading volume hit 63.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Losers

Nexalin Technology NXL shares fell 22.4% to $1.66 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

shares fell 22.4% to $1.66 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock fell 12.75% to $0.89. At the close, HTG Molecular Diagnostics's trading volume reached 33.3 million shares. This is 4000.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

stock fell 12.75% to $0.89. At the close, HTG Molecular Diagnostics's trading volume reached 33.3 million shares. This is 4000.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. Aclarion ACON shares decreased by 11.11% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

shares decreased by 11.11% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock fell 8.76% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $146.6 million.

stock fell 8.76% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $146.6 million. Chembio Diagnostics CEMI stock fell 6.26% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

stock fell 6.26% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. Cosmos Holdings COSM stock declined by 5.13% to $0.32. At the close, Cosmos Holdings's trading volume reached 4.7 million shares. This is 9.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.