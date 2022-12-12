ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 12, 2022 4:32 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Greenland Technologies GTEC stock moved upwards by 9.4% to $2.08 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
  • Shapeways Hldgs SHPW stock rose 7.53% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
  • Xos XOS stock moved upwards by 6.48% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.9 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • Momentus MNTS stock increased by 4.04% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares increased by 3.57% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.

Losers

  • Blue Bird BLBD shares declined by 6.1% to $11.6 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $371.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • View VIEW stock fell 3.6% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $296.9 million.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC stock fell 2.85% to $16.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Azul AZUL shares fell 2.83% to $5.85. Azul's trading volume hit 129.3K shares by close, accounting for 6.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $678.2 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares decreased by 2.76% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares declined by 2.61% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers