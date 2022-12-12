12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Greenland Technologies GTEC stock moved upwards by 9.4% to $2.08 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.

Losers

Blue Bird BLBD shares declined by 6.1% to $11.6 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $371.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

shares decreased by 2.76% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million. Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares declined by 2.61% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million.

