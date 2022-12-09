12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares moved upwards by 27.1% to $1.75 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock increased by 15.75% to $0.63. At the close, HTG Molecular Diagnostics's trading volume reached 708.4K shares. This is 525.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Aclarion ACON shares moved upwards by 9.99% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock rose 8.27% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares increased by 8.24% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

Anixa Biosciences ANIX stock moved upwards by 6.19% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $147.1 million.

Losers

Biolase BIOL shares decreased by 9.3% to $0.65 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Ambrx Biopharma AMAM stock declined by 8.82% to $4.14. Ambrx Biopharma's trading volume hit 22.6 million shares by close, accounting for 23428.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $159.8 million.

Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares decreased by 6.06% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares fell 5.8% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares fell 5.09% to $1.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.1 million, accounting for 136.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock decreased by 5.01% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.