12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 8, 2022 4:32 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares increased by 12.0% to $2.98 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Chembio Diagnostics CEMI stock increased by 8.92% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Cabaletta Bio CABA stock moved upwards by 7.77% to $5.96. Cabaletta Bio's trading volume hit 230.3K shares by close, accounting for 18.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $172.9 million.
  • Clovis Oncology CLVS stock increased by 7.01% to $0.24. Clovis Oncology's trading volume hit 144.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares rose 6.93% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS stock increased by 6.85% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.

Losers

  • Autolus Therapeutics AUTL shares fell 18.1% to $2.45 during Thursday's after-market session. Autolus Therapeutics's trading volume hit 652.8K shares by close, accounting for 390.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $223.2 million.
  • Babylon Holdings BBLN stock decreased by 9.08% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $279.0 million.
  • Venus Concept VERO shares fell 8.22% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
  • Sientra SIEN shares decreased by 7.04% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares decreased by 6.15% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.
  • Arcellx ACLX shares decreased by 4.53% to $20.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $907.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

