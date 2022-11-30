ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 30, 2022 8:10 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares moved upwards by 13.8% to $10.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • XPeng XPEV shares increased by 9.26% to $8.02. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Tuniu TOUR shares increased by 9.05% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.2 million.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS stock increased by 8.45% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • H World Group HTHT shares rose 7.59% to $38.8. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Wayfair W stock increased by 7.42% to $34.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Losers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock fell 7.3% to $0.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • Solid Power SLDP stock decreased by 7.23% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $699.7 million.
  • Leslies LESL stock decreased by 7.04% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Singing Machine Co MICS shares declined by 5.01% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • REE Automotive REE stock decreased by 3.78% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.7 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 3.59% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers