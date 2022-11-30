12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares moved upwards by 13.8% to $10.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- XPeng XPEV shares increased by 9.26% to $8.02. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Tuniu TOUR shares increased by 9.05% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.2 million.
- Elys Game Technology ELYS stock increased by 8.45% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- H World Group HTHT shares rose 7.59% to $38.8. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Wayfair W stock increased by 7.42% to $34.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
Losers
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock fell 7.3% to $0.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Solid Power SLDP stock decreased by 7.23% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $699.7 million.
- Leslies LESL stock decreased by 7.04% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Singing Machine Co MICS shares declined by 5.01% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- REE Automotive REE stock decreased by 3.78% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.7 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 3.59% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
