12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Horizon Therapeutics HZNP shares rose 31.8% to $103.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 billion.

shares rose 31.8% to $103.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 billion. Vapotherm VAPO shares moved upwards by 22.67% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 22.67% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares moved upwards by 22.05% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 22.05% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million. Otonomy OTIC stock rose 20.08% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

stock rose 20.08% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. Nuwellis NUWE stock moved upwards by 16.14% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 16.14% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. Viridian Therapeutics VRDN stock moved upwards by 15.25% to $26.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock fell 30.3% to $0.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million.

stock fell 30.3% to $0.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million. X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock fell 17.3% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.

stock fell 17.3% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million. OncoSec Medical ONCS stock declined by 16.37% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

stock declined by 16.37% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. Cosmos Holdings COSM shares declined by 14.96% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million.

shares declined by 14.96% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million. Xenetic Biosciences XBIO stock decreased by 12.95% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

stock decreased by 12.95% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. LumiraDx LMDX shares decreased by 12.42% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $403.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.