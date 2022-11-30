ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 30, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Horizon Therapeutics HZNP shares rose 31.8% to $103.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 billion.
  • Vapotherm VAPO shares moved upwards by 22.67% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares moved upwards by 22.05% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
  • Otonomy OTIC stock rose 20.08% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock moved upwards by 16.14% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • Viridian Therapeutics VRDN stock moved upwards by 15.25% to $26.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock fell 30.3% to $0.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock fell 17.3% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
  • OncoSec Medical ONCS stock declined by 16.37% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares declined by 14.96% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million.
  • Xenetic Biosciences XBIO stock decreased by 12.95% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • LumiraDx LMDX shares decreased by 12.42% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $403.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers