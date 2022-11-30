12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Titan Machinery TITN stock moved upwards by 10.4% to $38.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 10.4% to $38.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. BEST BEST shares increased by 8.0% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.

shares increased by 8.0% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million. Full Truck Alliance Co YMM shares rose 5.91% to $7.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion.

shares rose 5.91% to $7.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million. Agrify AGFY stock rose 5.5% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

stock rose 5.5% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. Harsco HSC stock increased by 5.49% to $7.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.1 million.

Losers

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN stock decreased by 18.0% to $21.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $404.0 million.

stock decreased by 18.0% to $21.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $404.0 million. OceanPal OP stock fell 11.05% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock fell 11.05% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. ComSovereign Holding COMS stock declined by 8.51% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

stock declined by 8.51% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million. Hyzon Motors HYZN stock declined by 6.57% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.4 million.

stock declined by 6.57% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.4 million. Helbiz HLBZ stock fell 5.71% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.

stock fell 5.71% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million. MillerKnoll MLKN shares declined by 5.68% to $21.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.