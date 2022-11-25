12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock moved upwards by 20.6% to $2.05 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.9 million.

Losers

AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock fell 8.6% to $3.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $130.5 million.

shares decreased by 5.86% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $147.8 million. AquaBounty Technologies AQB shares declined by 5.51% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.