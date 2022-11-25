ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 25, 2022 4:32 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock moved upwards by 20.6% to $2.05 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.9 million.
  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock increased by 10.9% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK stock rose 10.67% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
  • Venus Concept VERO stock rose 9.32% to $0.32. Venus Concept's trading volume hit 58.9K shares by close, accounting for 6.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV stock moved upwards by 9.22% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Tricida TCDA shares moved upwards by 8.13% to $0.22. Tricida's trading volume hit 2.6 million shares by close, accounting for 33.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

Losers

  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock fell 8.6% to $3.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $130.5 million.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock fell 8.57% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
  • Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares fell 8.52% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP stock fell 6.09% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.
  • OptiNose OPTN shares decreased by 5.86% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $147.8 million.
  • AquaBounty Technologies AQB shares declined by 5.51% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

