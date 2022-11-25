12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Kidpik PIK shares moved upwards by 38.8% to $0.86 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 455.6K shares is 283.3% of Kidpik's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

Losers

Cango CANG stock declined by 35.0% to $1.67 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Cango's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1267.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.6 million.

Mondee Hldgs MOND shares declined by 6.4% to $8.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.2 million.

