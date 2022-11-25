12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

VEON VEON shares increased by 20.9% to $0.56 during Friday's regular session. VEON's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1709.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $983.1 million.

Wejo Gr WEJO stock moved upwards by 17.42% to $1.07. Trading volume for Wejo Gr's stock is 94.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Manchester United MANU stock increased by 14.3% to $21.49. Trading volume for Manchester United's stock is 31.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 3869.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

Leafly Holdings LFLY stock rose 12.81% to $0.72. As of 12:30 EST, Leafly Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 99.6K, which is 16.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.

Anghami ANGH shares rose 10.22% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.

Genius Brands Intl GNUS shares rose 7.94% to $0.77. As of 12:30 EST, Genius Brands Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 146.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.6 million.

Losers

United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF stock fell 33.1% to $16.62 during Friday's regular session.

FingerMotion FNGR shares decreased by 10.82% to $4.37. FingerMotion's stock is trading at a volume of 290.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 8.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.9 million.

BuzzFeed BZFD stock fell 9.17% to $1.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 94.4K shares, making up 82.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.5 million.

Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares decreased by 9.05% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Motorsport Games MSGM shares declined by 8.69% to $5.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock decreased by 8.13% to $0.68. The current volume of 68.2K shares is 15.1% of ZW Data Action Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.

