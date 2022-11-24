12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ shares moved upwards by 11.4% to $1.17 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares rose 6.49% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

Troika Media Group TRKA shares rose 6.42% to $0.24. Troika Media Group's trading volume hit 218.4K shares by close, accounting for 31.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.

Motorsport Games MSGM shares increased by 5.01% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Audacy AUD shares rose 4.82% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.

Starry Group Holdings STRY stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.

Losers

BuzzFeed BZFD shares fell 5.3% to $1.24 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $172.5 million.

National CineMedia NCMI stock decreased by 4.99% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.

Super League Gaming SLGG stock decreased by 4.8% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

Activision Blizzard ATVI stock decreased by 3.92% to $73.59. Activision Blizzard's trading volume hit 309.1K shares by close, accounting for 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 billion.

Treasure Global TGL stock declined by 3.56% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

FingerMotion FNGR stock fell 3.07% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.9 million.

