ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 24, 2022 12:32 PM | 3 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Venus Concept VERO stock increased by 42.8% to $0.31 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.0 million shares, making up 2199.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock moved upwards by 38.46% to $1.8. Trading volume for NeuroOne Medical Tech's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 969.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
  • Exagen XGN stock increased by 34.8% to $3.44. Exagen's stock is trading at a volume of 343.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 655.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares rose 32.5% to $1.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 42.9 million, which is 2113.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH shares rose 30.51% to $1.24. Trading volume for Cyclo Therapeutics's stock is 324.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 853.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • Apyx Medical APYX shares increased by 22.85% to $1.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 423.8K, which is 146.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.

Losers

  • Biolase BIOL stock declined by 39.5% to $0.97 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Biolase's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 8162.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • Prenetics Global PRE shares declined by 23.78% to $1.72. Prenetics Global's stock is trading at a volume of 507.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1525.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $190.3 million.
  • C4 Therapeutics CCCC stock decreased by 16.64% to $7.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 301.7K shares, making up 66.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.8 million.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock fell 13.02% to $0.19. Aytu BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 288.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK stock fell 12.44% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE stock declined by 12.07% to $0.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 304.2K, which is 63.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers