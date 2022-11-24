12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Perfect PERF stock increased by 39.3% to $7.34 during Thursday's regular session. Perfect's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1207.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.0 million.

TeraWulf WULF shares rose 35.27% to $0.94. As of 12:30 EST, TeraWulf's stock is trading at a volume of 485.7K, which is 178.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.5 million.

Coupa Software COUP shares moved upwards by 28.49% to $58.75. Trading volume for Coupa Software's stock is 13.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 599.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.

IDEX Biometrics IDBA stock increased by 20.48% to $9.34. The company's market cap stands at $126.5 million.

MICT MICT shares moved upwards by 15.23% to $1.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 597.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.7 million.

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock rose 14.29% to $1.6.

Losers

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares fell 20.8% to $0.86 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 56.8K, which is 152.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. - 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 GREEL stock decreased by 17.43% to $1.09. The current volume of 232.4K shares is 1176.7% of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. - 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).

PagSeguro Digital PAGS shares declined by 14.7% to $10.24. PagSeguro Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 14.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 451.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

WaveDancer WAVD stock decreased by 14.25% to $0.49. The current volume of 112.3K shares is 325.2% of WaveDancer's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares fell 13.57% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

WiSA Technologies WISA stock declined by 13.44% to $0.17. Trading volume for WiSA Technologies's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1133.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

