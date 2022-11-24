ñol

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 24, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • comScore SCOR stock moved upwards by 13.7% to $1.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $151.6 million.
  • Manchester United MANU stock rose 11.11% to $16.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock moved upwards by 7.36% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
  • Qutoutiao QTT stock moved upwards by 7.35% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Phoenix New Media FENG shares increased by 7.11% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares increased by 6.93% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 million.

Losers

  • Motorsport Games MSGM stock fell 14.9% to $5.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Ucloudlink Group UCL shares declined by 7.53% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $121.7 million.
  • Kubient KBNT stock decreased by 5.95% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
  • Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares declined by 4.93% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
  • TrueCar TRUE stock decreased by 4.34% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.1 million.
  • FingerMotion FNGR stock fell 3.96% to $4.86. The company's market cap stands at $217.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

