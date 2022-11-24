12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cosmos Holdings COSM stock rose 45.1% to $0.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares increased by 30.83% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Ainos AIMD shares increased by 28.17% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
- Organovo Holdings ONVO stock rose 14.86% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
- OpGen OPGN stock increased by 14.04% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- Tricida TCDA shares moved upwards by 12.61% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
Losers
- OncoSec Medical ONCS stock decreased by 11.0% to $3.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- SeaStar Medical Holding ICU stock decreased by 10.85% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $61.5 million.
- Solid Biosciences SLDB stock decreased by 7.63% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
- DermTech DMTK shares fell 6.04% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.
- Avinger AVGR stock declined by 5.67% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- OptiNose OPTN stock decreased by 5.41% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $146.1 million.
