12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 23, 2022 4:32 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA shares moved upwards by 11.4% to $2.72 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.5 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV stock increased by 11.37% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • OpGen OPGN stock moved upwards by 10.23% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • Conformis CFMS shares increased by 8.25% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN shares increased by 8.12% to $0.14. This security traded at a volume of 60.1K shares come close, making up 0.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
  • WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock moved upwards by 6.17% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.4 million.

Losers

  • Cosmos Holdings COSM stock decreased by 9.9% to $0.29 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 39.0 million shares come close, making up 190.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
  • Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares fell 6.02% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $64.0 million.
  • Venus Concept VERO shares fell 5.43% to $0.33. Venus Concept's trading volume hit 304.5K shares by close, accounting for 44.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD shares fell 4.61% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.7 million.
  • BioVie BIVI shares fell 3.6% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $180.1 million.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS shares declined by 3.38% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

