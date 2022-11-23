ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 23, 2022 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock increased by 5.2% to $4.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 320.5K shares come close, making up 8.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares rose 4.0% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares rose 3.04% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock increased by 2.84% to $0.21. Orbital Infrastructure's trading volume hit 61.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
  • Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $548.1 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares moved upwards by 1.51% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.4 million.

Losers

  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares declined by 4.7% to $0.73 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock declined by 4.55% to $0.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.0 million, accounting for 76.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers PXS shares decreased by 4.48% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.
  • Symbotic SYM stock decreased by 3.69% to $11.77. The company's market cap stands at $651.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • LiqTech Intl LIQT stock fell 3.51% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC shares declined by 3.49% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $254.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers