12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

UTime UTME shares increased by 5.0% to $1.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

shares increased by 5.0% to $1.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million. SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 4.82% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.8 million.

shares rose 4.82% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.8 million. Inpixon INPX stock increased by 4.63% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

stock increased by 4.63% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. IronNet IRNT stock rose 4.5% to $0.55. IronNet's trading volume hit 148.4K shares by close, accounting for 14.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.0 million.

stock rose 4.5% to $0.55. IronNet's trading volume hit 148.4K shares by close, accounting for 14.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.0 million. Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares increased by 3.48% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $133.8 million.

shares increased by 3.48% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $133.8 million. TeraWulf WULF shares moved upwards by 3.18% to $0.96. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 56.0K shares, which is 20.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.8 million.

Losers

Semantix STIX shares decreased by 5.8% to $1.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $104.6 million.

shares decreased by 5.8% to $1.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $104.6 million. BIT Mining BTCM stock fell 5.64% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock fell 5.64% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Ryvyl RVYL stock fell 5.07% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock fell 5.07% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Rigetti Computing RGTI stock fell 4.87% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $166.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock fell 4.87% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $166.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. MICT MICT stock decreased by 4.14% to $1.16. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 64.3K shares, which is 30.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.2 million.

stock decreased by 4.14% to $1.16. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 64.3K shares, which is 30.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.2 million. AEye LIDR stock fell 3.99% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $128.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.