11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares rose 6.3% to $0.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock rose 5.33% to $0.07. ComSovereign Holding's trading volume hit 3.5 million shares by close, accounting for 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB stock rose 5.3% to $0.25. This security traded at a volume of 60.8K shares come close, making up 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares increased by 4.11% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.

FTC Solar FTCI stock increased by 2.87% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $222.0 million.

Losers

Limbach Holdings LMB shares declined by 5.3% to $10.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.7 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock fell 5.25% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.

Freight Technologies FRGT stock declined by 4.4% to $0.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 130.2K, accounting for 5.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Agrify AGFY shares declined by 3.93% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares decreased by 3.12% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock fell 3.11% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.7 million.

