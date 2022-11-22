ñol

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 22, 2022 4:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares rose 6.3% to $0.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock rose 5.33% to $0.07. ComSovereign Holding's trading volume hit 3.5 million shares by close, accounting for 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock rose 5.3% to $0.25. This security traded at a volume of 60.8K shares come close, making up 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares increased by 4.11% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI stock increased by 2.87% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $222.0 million.

Losers

  • Limbach Holdings LMB shares declined by 5.3% to $10.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.7 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock fell 5.25% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock declined by 4.4% to $0.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 130.2K, accounting for 5.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Agrify AGFY shares declined by 3.93% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares decreased by 3.12% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN stock fell 3.11% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

