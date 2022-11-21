ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 21, 2022 4:34 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock rose 9.7% to $0.77 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.
  • CarLotz LOTZ shares moved upwards by 4.55% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 4.23% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.5 million.
  • XWELL XWEL shares increased by 3.53% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.
  • Nogin NOGN stock rose 3.16% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
  • WW International WW shares moved upwards by 3.03% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $263.7 million.

Losers

  • EBET EBET shares decreased by 4.7% to $0.71 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
  • Polestar Automotive PSNY stock decreased by 2.93% to $6.3. Polestar Automotive's trading volume hit 78.2K shares by close, accounting for 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion.
  • Vroom VRM shares declined by 2.51% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $161.6 million.
  • Wayfair W stock declined by 2.43% to $32.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 104.3K, accounting for 2.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Wendy's WEN shares decreased by 2.02% to $20.95. At the close, Wendy's's trading volume reached 661.9K shares. This is 29.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  Spruce Power Holding Corporation Class A Common Stock SPRU shares fell 2.01% to $0.95.

