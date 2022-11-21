12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares moved upwards by 21.7% to $2.75 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares moved upwards by 9.37% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.1 million.

BioLine Rx BLRX shares rose 8.48% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock rose 8.21% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

GlycoMimetics GLYC stock rose 7.88% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $114.8 million.

Zynex ZYXI shares rose 7.38% to $14.55. The company's market cap stands at $560.1 million.

Losers

scPharmaceuticals SCPH stock fell 12.2% to $5.35 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.7 million.

BeyondSpring BYSI shares fell 5.83% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

SINTX Technologies SINT stock fell 5.01% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock declined by 5.0% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.

Baudax Bio BXRX shares declined by 4.56% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares fell 4.47% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.

