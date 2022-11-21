12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Infobird Co IFBD stock increased by 9.1% to $0.92 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

stock rose 4.63% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.6 million. Diebold Nixdorf DBD shares increased by 4.58% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.2 million.

Losers

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares fell 8.6% to $1.06 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Mercurity Fintech Holding's trading volume reached 68.7K shares. This is 371.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

shares decreased by 1.79% to $1.1. WeTrade Group's trading volume hit 1.8 million shares by close, accounting for 131.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.5 million. Dave DAVE stock decreased by 1.59% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.2 million.

