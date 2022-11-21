ñol

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 21, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Freight Technologies FRGT shares moved upwards by 10.9% to $0.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares moved upwards by 7.68% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 6.35% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
  • Symbotic SYM stock increased by 5.32% to $9.89. The company's market cap stands at $547.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Agrify AGFY shares moved upwards by 4.61% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
  • Singularity Future SGLY shares moved upwards by 4.42% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

Losers

  • Quhuo QH shares declined by 9.6% to $1.61 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares decreased by 6.68% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
  • Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock fell 4.82% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • Nocera NCRA shares fell 4.09% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
  • Castor Maritime CTRM stock declined by 3.79% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

