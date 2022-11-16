12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Qurate Retail QRTEB shares rose 50.0% to $10.71 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Qurate Retail's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 3551.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.

shares rose 50.0% to $10.71 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Qurate Retail's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 3551.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock rose 21.03% to $0.65. Foresight Autonomous's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2644.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.

stock rose 21.03% to $0.65. Foresight Autonomous's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2644.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million. Horizon Global HZN shares moved upwards by 10.66% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.66% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million. Esports Entertainment GMBL shares rose 10.43% to $0.14. Trading volume for Esports Entertainment's stock is 36.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1118.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

shares rose 10.43% to $0.14. Trading volume for Esports Entertainment's stock is 36.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1118.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. WW International WW shares rose 10.0% to $4.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 140.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.1 million.

shares rose 10.0% to $4.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 140.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.1 million. China Automotive Systems CAAS stock increased by 6.49% to $4.43. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 70.9K shares, making up 49.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Kidpik PIK stock declined by 23.3% to $0.84 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Kidpik's stock is 485.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 228.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock declined by 23.3% to $0.84 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Kidpik's stock is 485.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 228.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock fell 22.68% to $2.49. ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 140.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock fell 22.68% to $2.49. ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 140.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Advance Auto Parts AAP shares decreased by 16.43% to $153.73. As of 12:30 EST, Advance Auto Parts's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 371.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 16.43% to $153.73. As of 12:30 EST, Advance Auto Parts's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 371.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Gaotu Techedu GOTU shares declined by 16.3% to $0.94. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 184.1% of Gaotu Techedu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.4 million.

shares declined by 16.3% to $0.94. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 184.1% of Gaotu Techedu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.4 million. Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares declined by 15.74% to $5.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 348.1K, which is 176.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares declined by 15.74% to $5.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 348.1K, which is 176.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Carnival CCL shares fell 14.03% to $9.6. Trading volume for Carnival's stock is 78.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 127.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.