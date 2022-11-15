ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 15, 2022 8:31 AM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares increased by 1395.2% to $3.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $235.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Quhuo QH shares increased by 63.26% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock moved upwards by 27.65% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock increased by 20.95% to $27.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares rose 19.82% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Singularity Future SGLY stock increased by 11.6% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.

Losers

  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock fell 10.1% to $0.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • View VIEW stock decreased by 9.05% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $286.0 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares decreased by 8.77% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Quest Resource Holding QRHC shares fell 6.93% to $7.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock declined by 6.82% to $20.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.2 million.
  • Cadre Hldgs CDRE shares decreased by 6.76% to $27.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers