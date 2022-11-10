ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 10, 2022 7:35 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • NexImmune NEXI shares rose 38.8% to $0.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
  • Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares increased by 24.08% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
  • ADMA Biologics ADMA stock increased by 10.52% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $536.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AVITA Medical RCEL shares rose 8.65% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $147.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock increased by 8.17% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • BioLine Rx BLRX shares rose 7.66% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million.

Losers

  • Cano Health CANO shares declined by 33.5% to $2.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $536.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO stock decreased by 22.34% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Apyx Medical APYX stock decreased by 14.78% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $129.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • OKYO Pharma OKYO shares decreased by 11.85% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD shares decreased by 10.58% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • SenesTech SNES shares fell 10.49% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

