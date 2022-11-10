12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

NexImmune NEXI shares rose 38.8% to $0.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares increased by 24.08% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

ADMA Biologics ADMA stock increased by 10.52% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $536.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

AVITA Medical RCEL shares rose 8.65% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $147.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock increased by 8.17% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

BioLine Rx BLRX shares rose 7.66% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million.

Losers

Cano Health CANO shares declined by 33.5% to $2.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $536.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO stock decreased by 22.34% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Apyx Medical APYX stock decreased by 14.78% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $129.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

OKYO Pharma OKYO shares decreased by 11.85% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million.

Aethlon Medical AEMD shares decreased by 10.58% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

SenesTech SNES shares fell 10.49% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

