12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Fast Radius FSRD shares rose 88.3% to $0.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Heliogen HLGN shares moved upwards by 14.99% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Intelligent Living ILAG shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock moved upwards by 6.76% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $99.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Tritium DCFC DCFC shares rose 6.28% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.0 million.

Terran Orbital LLAP shares moved upwards by 6.07% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Desktop Metal DM shares decreased by 11.4% to $1.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $612.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

OceanPal OP stock declined by 4.04% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Maxar Technologies MAXR shares declined by 4.03% to $22.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

BlackSky Technology BKSY shares decreased by 3.51% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $199.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Broadwind BWEN shares declined by 3.15% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

SG Blocks SGBX stock fell 2.99% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

