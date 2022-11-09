ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 9, 2022 7:16 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals MACK shares rose 180.0% to $11.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock rose 22.22% to $6.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO stock increased by 21.6% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock increased by 10.6% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares moved upwards by 10.54% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
  • Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares increased by 10.18% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Lannett LCI shares decreased by 17.4% to $0.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Orgenesis ORGS shares decreased by 14.19% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
  • GoodRx Holdings GDRX stock decreased by 12.79% to $4.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Athersys ATHX shares decreased by 10.16% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • Baudax Bio BXRX stock fell 9.76% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Evotec EVO shares declined by 8.5% to $8.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers