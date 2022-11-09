12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals MACK shares rose 180.0% to $11.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock rose 22.22% to $6.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO stock increased by 21.6% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.

180 Life Sciences ATNF stock increased by 10.6% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares moved upwards by 10.54% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.54% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares increased by 10.18% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Lannett LCI shares decreased by 17.4% to $0.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Orgenesis ORGS shares decreased by 14.19% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.

GoodRx Holdings GDRX stock decreased by 12.79% to $4.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Athersys ATHX shares decreased by 10.16% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

Baudax Bio BXRX stock fell 9.76% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Evotec EVO shares declined by 8.5% to $8.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.