12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sobr Safe SOBR shares increased by 11.7% to $2.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.

Rigetti Computing RGTI shares rose 5.09% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $200.1 million.

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock increased by 4.65% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Evolv Technologies EVLV stock moved upwards by 3.32% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares increased by 3.17% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.

Embark Technology EMBK shares increased by 3.14% to $5.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Affirm Holdings AFRM shares declined by 15.2% to $13.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN stock fell 10.74% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

Cipher Mining CIFR shares decreased by 9.12% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $194.9 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 7.69% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.

Phunware PHUN shares declined by 7.24% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.7 million.

Bit Digital BTBT shares decreased by 6.67% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.

