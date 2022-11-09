ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 9, 2022 7:15 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares increased by 11.7% to $2.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI shares rose 5.09% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $200.1 million.
  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock increased by 4.65% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Evolv Technologies EVLV stock moved upwards by 3.32% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares increased by 3.17% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
  • Embark Technology EMBK shares increased by 3.14% to $5.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Affirm Holdings AFRM shares declined by 15.2% to $13.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN stock fell 10.74% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR shares decreased by 9.12% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $194.9 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 7.69% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
  • Phunware PHUN shares declined by 7.24% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.7 million.
  • Bit Digital BTBT shares decreased by 6.67% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

