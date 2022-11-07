12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Oyster Point Pharma OYST shares moved upwards by 38.7% to $11.59 during Monday's regular session. Oyster Point Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 6106.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $310.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 38.7% to $11.59 during Monday's regular session. Oyster Point Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 6106.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $310.8 million. Monopar Therapeutics MNPR stock increased by 28.75% to $3.85. Trading volume for Monopar Therapeutics's stock is 107.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 913.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.

stock increased by 28.75% to $3.85. Trading volume for Monopar Therapeutics's stock is 107.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 913.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX stock moved upwards by 23.53% to $38.98. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 90.0K shares, making up 50.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 23.53% to $38.98. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 90.0K shares, making up 50.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Certara CERT stock moved upwards by 18.45% to $12.62. Certara's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 159.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 18.45% to $12.62. Certara's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 159.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Aptinyx APTX shares moved upwards by 17.69% to $0.31. The current volume of 284.0K shares is 67.9% of Aptinyx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 17.69% to $0.31. The current volume of 284.0K shares is 67.9% of Aptinyx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. DermTech DMTK stock increased by 17.59% to $1.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.3 million, which is 279.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Bio-Path Holdings BPTH stock declined by 40.0% to $1.71 during Monday's regular session. Bio-Path Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 153.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 886.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

stock declined by 40.0% to $1.71 during Monday's regular session. Bio-Path Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 153.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 886.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT stock fell 29.15% to $0.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.7 million, which is 654.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.

stock fell 29.15% to $0.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.7 million, which is 654.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million. Verve Therapeutics VERV stock declined by 25.38% to $23.35. As of 12:32 EST, Verve Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 331.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

stock declined by 25.38% to $23.35. As of 12:32 EST, Verve Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 331.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Biophytis BPTS stock decreased by 16.6% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

stock decreased by 16.6% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. NextCure NXTC shares fell 15.8% to $1.67. As of 12:32 EST, NextCure's stock is trading at a volume of 288.0K, which is 255.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

shares fell 15.8% to $1.67. As of 12:32 EST, NextCure's stock is trading at a volume of 288.0K, which is 255.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock fell 14.91% to $1.41. As of 12:32 EST, Virax Biolabs Group's stock is trading at a volume of 301.4K, which is 11.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.